‘The Matrix 4’ filming causes explosive damage in San Francisco

An explosion set off by the makers of the forthcoming Matrix film has caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage in San Francisco.

The heat from the blast earlier this week was so intense that it melted off approximately $2000 (£1550) worth of plastic covering an advertising sign.

NBC Bay Area reports that a group of workers are unhappy about the damage caused. A couple of building lamps were also damaged after plastic casing was burnt off.

“We just saw the plastic that was all melted, so we didn’t know what was going on,” Encar Orozco of JCDecaux Street Furniture told NBC. “We called our manager and we found out that it was some explosion for the movie.”

Resident Carol Dickerson also remarked to the broadcaster about what it’s like to watch the film crews at work. “When I looked out the window and realised the helicopter was that close, I thought, ‘Oh, I hope we don’t have a Die Hard situation here where it hits the building.’ But, no, they were really safe.”

The news comes a week after Keanu Reeves (who plays Neo) was filmed leaping off a roof for the film.

The movie is due to hit screens on May 21, 2021 – the same day that Reeves’ other film, John Wick 4, is released.