‘The Matrix Resurrections’ unveils promotional website with 180,000 different teasers

A promotional website for The Matrix Resurrections has launched, offering 180,000 teaser variations for the fourth Matrix film premiering December 22.

A full trailer for the movie – the fourth in the Matrix franchise, which began all the way back in 1999 – is due to land tomorrow (September 9). In the meantime, fans can visit a promotional website WhatIsTheMatrix.com to view a short teaser; depending on what time of the day you visit, however – and whether you choose a red or blue pill – the teaser presented will be unique.

Each one runs for approximately 40 seconds, with alternating clips spliced throughout. Each also features an ominous voiceover hinting at the film’s storyline; in one, an as-yet-unnamed therapist (played by Neil Patrick Harris) asks Neo (Keanu Reeves), “Do you remember how you got here?”

The voiceover continues: “You’ve lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction. What’s real is here and now – 6.28pm. Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you. It becomes a problem when fantasies endanger us. We don’t want anyone to get hurt, do we?”

Take a look at one of the many teasers below:

The Matrix Resurrections was directed by Lana Wachowski, who alongside sister Lilly has helmed every film in the Matrix franchise. Last month, Lilly opened up about why she didn’t return to co-direct the forthcoming instalment, saying that she “needed this time away from [the film] industry”.

In addition to Reeves and Harris (the latter of whom was confirmed to star in footage shared at CinemaCon), The Matrix Resurrections stars original trilogy actors Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt, as well as newcomers like Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Some of the franchise’s former stars will not return, however, such as Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres. Torres expressed disappointment in her exclusion from the new entry, while Fishburne said back in June that he was still unsure why Wachowski didn’t ask him to return.