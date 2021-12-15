‘The Matrix’ soundtrack is getting a vinyl remaster in 2022

The score to the original Matrix films are getting remastered on vinyl in 2022, following a fourth instalment in the movie franchise.

The Matrix: The Complete Edition will comprise of three LPs, which will hold the entire soundtrack with 44 remastered tracks featuring across the three records.

The vinyl and packaging will be released in The Matrix‘s signature neon green, while the artwork folds out to reveal an interview with the film’s composer Don Davis called Making The Matrix.

The Matrix: The Complete Edition vinyl is currently available for pre-order and will be released on June 3, 2022.

Elsewhere, it has been teased that Tom Hardy has a cameo in the upcoming fourth film The Matrix Resurrections.

Jessica Henwick, who plays Bugs in the film, revealed that Hardy was shooting Venom: Let There Be Carnage at the same time as the fourth Matrix, and was filmed in the background of a scene.

“We were filming in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2, and I met Tom Hardy,” she told Den Of Geek. “And so, Tom Hardy and I are running in the background of one of the scenes. And I’m so curious to see whether it made the cut.”

The Matrix Resurrections hits cinemas on December 22. The latest trailer was unveiled earlier this month, giving fans a taste of the action to come as well as the first look at Jada Pinkett Smith’s returning Niobe in old age make-up.