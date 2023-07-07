‘The Nun II’ terrifies fans with jumpy first trailer: “My heart stopped”

The first official trailer for The Nun II has been released – you can watch it above.

Directed by Michael Chaves, the upcoming sequel from The Conjuring universe returns to familiar ground as Sister Irene (Taissa Fermiga) once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.

Alongside Farmiga, the film also stars Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, and Bonnie Aarons.

The Nun II was written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and Akela Cooper, and based on characters created by James Wan and Gary Dauberman.

In the newly released trailer, a priest is mysteriously killed before Sister Irene once again finds herself confronting the demon nun in a number of jumpy moments. We’re also told that the evil being, who was rejected by God, seeks to restore the powers that were once stripped from her.

Fans on social media have been sharing their excitement for the horror sequel, with many deeming the trailer to be suitably terrifying.

“I’m scared already,” wrote one person, while another tweeted: “Am I the only one whose heart stopped a bit?”

The Conjuring is the highest-grossing horror franchise in history with over $2billion (£1.5billion) worldwide.

Globally, four of The Conjuring universe titles have earned more than $300million worldwide each (The Nun, $366million; The Conjuring 2, $322million; The Conjuring, $320million; Annabelle: Creation, $307million), and all seven have each grossed more than $200million.

The Nun (2018) is the top-earning film in the franchise, with more than $366million worldwide.

Back in 2018, YouTube removed a promotional teaser The Nun after the site deemed that it was ‘too scary’ for viewers and violated the site’s policies.

The six-second advert saw a volume sign decrease until it reached mute, before the titular Nun appeared in a loud jump scare.

The promo was removed after YouTube claimed that it violated the site’s “shocking content policy”.

‘The Nun II’ will be released in cinemas on September 8, 2023.