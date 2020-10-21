The official Netflix trailer for David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ is here

The full trailer for David Fincher’s new Netflix film Mank has just been released – watch it now below.

The film, due for release at the end of the year, will retell the story of Citizen Kane writer Herman J. Mankiewicz as he struggles to finish the screenplay of Orson Welles’ iconic film.

Mankiewicz will be played by Gary Oldman, who most recently won an Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s Darkest Hour. Mank will also star Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tom Pelphrey and Arliss Howard, with Tom Burke as Orson Welles.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of Citizen Kane for Orson Welles.”

Mank marks the first time director David Fincher has returned to the big screen since Gone Girl, released in 2017. The filmmaker also helmed the Netflix limited series Mindhunter, which has now been put on hold indefinitely.

Aaron Sorkin, who wrote Fincher’s The Social Network, recently told IndieWire after watching Mank that the new film is “so freaking good”.

He added: “Written by [Fincher’s] dad, who is a brilliant screenwriter. But David has directed this movie just magnificently. It’s breath-taking even by David Fincher standards. Gary Oldman gives an amazing performance, so does Lily Collins, and so does Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies.”

Mank is set to be released on Netflix on December 4 worldwide, after a limited theatrical run.