The Penguin spin-off series to follow ‘The Batman’

A new Batman spin-off series is in the works at HBO Max, set to focus on The Penguin.

Deadline confirmed that a new project is set to follow Matt Reeves’ forthcoming DC film The Batman, focusing on the classic villain Penguin, and it’s currently in the early stages of development.

Colin Farrell will be playing the villain in Reeves’ film, and is expected to star the new series, although no deal has been confirmed yet. HBO Max declined to comment on the news.

Advertisement

The Penguin has previously been played by Danny DeVito in Batman Returns and Robin Lord Taylor in Gotham, and is one of Batman’s most notorious enemies.

Matt Reeves had previously announced another HBO series acting as a prequel to The Batman, with Gotham Central set to take place a year before the film’s events.

Explaining the timeline at the DC FanDome convention last year, following the release of the first trailer for The Batman, Reeves said the film was set during “Year Two” of Bruce Wayne’s career as Batman, while the upcoming TV series would be set during “Year One”.

“You start to see the story from the point of view of these corrupt cops, one in particular,” Reeves began.

“The Gotham PD series will go into the corruption of the Gotham Police Department…it goes back to Batman Year One…we’ll see these characters from a perspective we’ve never seen before.”

Advertisement

The Batman is due for release in March 2022, following a number of delays due to the ongoing pandemic.

The film stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, opposite Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis alongside Farrell.