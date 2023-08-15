When is ‘The Pope’s Exorcist 2’ coming out?

The Pope’s Exorcist has become one of 2023’s unexpected box office hits.

Directed by Julius Avery (Samaritan), the supernatural horror film stars Russell Crowe as real-life figure Father Gabriele Amorth, a Catholic priest who claimed to have performed thousands of exorcisms over his career.

The film is based on Amorth’s books, An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories released in 1990 and 1992 respectively. Other cast members include Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero.

Is a sequel to The Pope’s Exorcist in the works?

As reported by Bloody Disgusting in April, early development on a sequel is believed to be underway. Crowe is also expected to return in the title role.

The original film grossed over $76million worldwide on a low budget of $18million, making it a somewhat bankable success. As such, while there’s no official announcement, it looks likely a sequel will make its way into existence.

Do we know a release date for The Pope’s Exorcist 2?

At the time of writing (August 15), absolutely not. As it was reported to be in early development in April this year, it’s likely any sequel will not be released until 2025 at the earliest.

The original film was denounced by the Vatican as “unreliable splatter”, in a statement from the International Association of Exorcists (IAE).

“The end result is to instil the conviction that exorcism is an abnormal, monstrous, and frightening phenomenon, whose only protagonist is the devil, whose violent reactions can be faced with great difficulty,” read the statement.

“This is the exact opposite of what occurs in the context of exorcism celebrated in the Catholic church in obedience to the directives imparted by it.”

The Pope’s Exorcist is available to stream on Netflix in the US.