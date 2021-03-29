The Smiths fans are confused by this new film trailer

The trailer for a new film based around the music of The Smiths has led to confusion for fans of the band.

Shoplifters of the World is focused on a bunch of friends who are huge fans of the Manchester group – though when the band break up in 1987, one of the characters holds up a radio station and demands they play Smiths songs.

The film’s trailer went viral over the weekend in the wake of the film’s US release, with many of the group’s fans reacting in horror.

“Someone appears to have thought taking the plot of the Alan Partridge film and setting it the music of The Smiths is a good idea,” one joked, while another asked: “What the everliving fuck is this[?]”.

Meanwhile, film critic Mark Kermode said: “Well, I’ll say this: Shoplifters of the World is EXACTLY the movie that Morrissey deserves.”

Shoplifters of the World stars Joe Manganiello, Ellar Coltrane, Helena Howard and Elena Kampouris, and is written and directed by Stephen Kijak. The film features 20 tracks from the band’s back catalogue.

Meanwhile, producer Stephen Street – who worked closely with The Smiths and produced Morrissey’s debut solo studio album ‘Viva Hate’ – recently told NME for Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! that he would consider working with the frontman again despite their falling out.

“It’s well-documented that he’s said some dubious things in recent years, but because of our long-term past relationship – The Smiths gave me my first big break – I feel a certain loyalty to him so if he asked, I would be interested,” he said.