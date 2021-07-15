‘The Suicide Squad’ first reviews: “Balls to the wall bonkers”

The initial verdict is in on James Gunn’s DC sequel The Suicide Squad.

The film has garnered glowing reviews from critics, who caught a preview of the film ahead of its UK release on July 30. It will be released in both US theatres and on HBO Max on August 6.

Journalist Eric Goldman tweeted that the film “delightfully, gleefully goes all out with mayhem, gore, profanity and naughtiness”.

Yeah, I loved #TheSuicideSquad. Just delightfully, gleefully goes all out with mayhem, gore, profanity and naughtiness but then has some really heartfelt moments that you can invest in. And I loved the whole cast a whole lot. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 15, 2021

Many took to the humour and heart in Gunn’s screenplay, with entertainment reporter Germain Lussier writing: “The Suicide Squad is as funny, irreverent and violent as promised. What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. ”

The Suicide Squad is as funny, irreverent and violent as promised.

What I liked best, though, was its heart. Gunn really balances the silly and the serious in a way that the two compliment each other really well. I dug it. Also? King Shark RULES. pic.twitter.com/QgzSqwxY8C — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 15, 2021

Critic Fico Cangiano tweeted: “A no holds barred, superhero/comics bonanza. Unpredictable in story, unique in style & full of risks.”

#TheSuicideSquad is fantastic! A no holds barred, superhero/comics bonanza. Unpredictable in story, unique in style & full of risks. It’s also violent & hilarious. Action set pieces are insane. Idris Elba, Margot Robbie & rest of cast are awesome. @JamesGunn has done it again. pic.twitter.com/7aLiMLPPf5 — Fico (@FicoCangiano) July 15, 2021

Viewers also enjoyed The Suicide Squad‘s R-rated material. People‘s Kara Warner called the film “balls to the wall bonkers.”

She added: “If you’re wondering whether James Gunn and that super rad [cast] would truly go there [with] the material & the R-rating, indeed they do.”

So this skeptic loved #TheSuicideSquad. It is balls to the wall *bonkers* in very entertaining ways. i.e. If you're wondering whether James Gunn and that super rad @SuicideSquadWB cast would truly go there w/ the material & the R-rating, indeed they DO. pic.twitter.com/hQoGljScTx — Kara Warner (@karawarner) July 15, 2021

Warner also complimented the film’s “rad” soundtrack.

The film sees core castmembers, such as Margot Robbie, reprise their roles from the original Suicide Squad film. New additions include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker and Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark.

The misfit band of villains join the shady operation Task Force X and head on a mission to the island of Corto Maltese.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie has said that she doesn’t have any plans to play Harley Quinn again after The Suicide Squad.

“It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds… and filming this, so I was kind of like, oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is.”