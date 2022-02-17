‘The Tinder Swindler’ is now charging fans for videos on Cameo

Shimon Hayut, the subject of Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler who scammed a group of women for millions of dollars, has joined Cameo.

Hayut is estimated to have stolen $10million (£7.4million) from a number of victims under the alias of Simon Leviev, after gaining their trust with the promise of expensive dates.

After being banned from Tinder and deleting his Instagram, Hayut has joined Cameo, the platform where fans can request personalised videos from celebrities. He’s charging $300 (£148) for personal video messages and $1,400 (£1,036) for business video content.

The bio reads: “Excited to be on Cameo to wish the special person in your life whatever you need!”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hayut has also signed on with a talent manager, Gina Rodriguez of Gitoni Inc, in his pursuit of a career in the entertainment industry. It’s claimed he’s looking to create a podcast, host a dating show and to possibly write a book.

Hayut, who denies the allegations against him, previously promised to “share my side of the story” in a deleted Instagram post after The Tinder Swindler released on February 2, asking people to “keep an open mind and heart”.

Hayut previously served five months of a 15-month prison sentence in Israel after travelling with a fake passport in 2019, where he was released on good behaviour. Before that, he served two years in prison in Finland in 2015 after being charged for defrauding three women, according to The Times Of Israel.

Victims Cecilie Fjellhøy, Ayleen Koeleman and Pernilla Sjoholm have since set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to repay their debts.

“You’re probably here because you’ve heard about our story, and we appreciate you taking the time to search and find this page,” they wrote.

“The past few days have been a whirlwind, and we three (Ayleen, Pernilla and Cecilie) have been completely shocked and floored by the flood of compassion and support from everyone. The sheer love is more than we ever expected, and we appreciate you all so much.”

They added: “We don’t want more people getting defrauded. We realise there are a thousand other worthy causes to donate to, and remain forever grateful if you choose to donate to this one. All we want are our lives back.”