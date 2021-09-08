There could be more ‘Sopranos’ movies on the way, says longtime writer

The Sopranos creator David Chase and longtime writer Terence Winter have teased more potential films in the franchise’s future.

In an interview with Deadline, Chase said that he would be happy to do a sequel to The Many Saints Of Newark, the forthcoming prequel film, on the condition that he could co-write the script with Winter.

“The idea of doing another one, and doing it with David, I’d be in in a heartbeat,” Winter later told the same publication. “Absolutely.”

Chase explained in another Deadline interview that the potential film would take place “after this movie’s over, before the TV show starts”.

“There’s a lot of stories that exist already because of the mythology, and working with Terry would be great,” Chase said. “He and I in that world again, I think we’d have a good time. I wouldn’t do it on my own, and I would not do it with anybody else. If Warners [sic] wanted it, they own it, they can do whatever they want.”

Sharing his thoughts on The Many Saints Of Newark, which he was not involved in, Winter added in the first-quoted story that he “absolutely loved the movie”.

“I’ve seen it a couple of times,” he said. “I was really on the fence about whether David should even do it. You know, let’s leave it alone. But the more he told me about his ideas, obviously it couldn’t be in better hands than David and Alan Taylor.

“I knew it would be good, I just didn’t know how much I was going to love it. To me, it felt like the show tonally, like it was the show, but not the show. It just felt light, tonally, like what we did. The cast was great and Alessandro Nivola was just incredible. Seeing Michael Gandolfini, there were so many moments where he was his dad.”

The Many Saints Of Newark shared its official trailer earlier this summer and is currently scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on October 22.