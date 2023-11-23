These are the best Thanksgiving films of all time, according to critics

If you’re looking for the perfect Thanksgiving film to watch today, Rotten Tomatoes might just be able to help.

The review aggregator site has compiled an extensive list of the best-ever Thanksgiving films (according to critics) – and you can find the top 20 below.

The list includes everything from the Steve Martin and John Candy classic Plains, Trains And Automobiles to films that merely feature Thanksgiving scenes, such as Spider-Man and Rocky.

The recently released (and aptly titled) slasher Thanksgiving also makes the list, along with Addams Family Values, Funny People, and Fantastic Mr. Fox.

The best Thanksgiving films according to critics

The Gold Rush (1925) – 100%

Miracle on 34th Street (1947) – 96%

Krisha (2015) – 95%

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) – 93%

The Humans (2021) – 92%

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) – 92%

Rocky (1976) – 92%

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) – 91%

Spider-Man (2002) – 90%

One True Thing (1998) – 88%

The Ice Storm (1997) – 86%

Scent of a Woman (1992) 85%

Pieces of April (2003) – 84%

Thanksgiving (2023) – 81%

Soul Food (1997) – 82%

Mistress America (2015) – 82%

Instant Family (2018) – 82%

Tadpole (2002) – 77%

Addams Family Values (1993) – 75%

The Santa Clause (1994) – 73%

The list features 61 titles in total. If you want to see it in its entirety, you can find it here.

If, however, you’re more inclined to celebrate Thanksgiving with a massive TV binge, you can also find RT‘s breakdown of the best shows of the past 25 years, according to fans.

In a poll arranged by the review aggregator site for its 25th anniversary, RT asked users to submit their top TV shows. Some of the usual suspects landed high including The Sopranos and Stranger Things, with more surprising entries such as Dark.

But the top spot went to drug crime drama Breaking Bad. Game Of Thrones followed in second place, The Sopranos in third, while The Office (US) and Stranger Things landed fourth and fifth.

Further down the Top 25 list is Chernobyl, The Bear, Parks And Recreation, The Mandalorian and more. Check out the full results here.

Earlier this year NME ranked the best TV series released in 2023 so far. Among the list was Beef, The Bear, The Last Of Us and Black Mirror.