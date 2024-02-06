These big movies are all getting trailers at the Super Bowl this weekend

A number of major upcoming movies are set to be featured during the lucrative advertising segments in this weekend’s Super Bowl – check out the list below.

Super Bowl LVIII is taking place this Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas, Nevada, between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. It is expected that over 100 million people will be watching on television, with the game being broadcast on CBS in the US.

A 30-second advert spot during the opening quarter of the game is rumoured to cost approximately $7 million (£5.6 million), but it is not stopping most of the major studios from putting their upcoming features front and centre.

Paramount, which is affiliated with CBS, will dominate the advertising space, with its upcoming films A Quiet Place: Day One, Bob Marley: One Life and IF all taking prime spots during the broadcast.

A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel to the post-apocalyptic horror film that first came out in 2018 and is the third instalment of the franchise overall. Slated for a June release, the cast includes Lupita Nyong’o and Djimon Hounsou and it is directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig).

Bob Marley: One Love is a biopic about the reggae icon, made with the co-operation of the Marley family, and stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders, One Night in Miami) in the lead role. The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard) and is released next week (February 14).

IF is a fantasy comedy film, written and directed by A Quiet Place’s John Krasinski. It follows a young girl who gains the ability to see people’s imaginary friends, or IFs, and helps those that have been abandoned by their humans. It will star Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Steve Carell and is released on May 17.

Paramount is also expected to run adverts for its television offerings on Paramount+, including reality show The Family Stallone, Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff Knuckles and animated show The Tiger’s Apprentice.

Disney has not confirmed which of its upcoming releases will feature in high=profile spots, but contenders include Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2 and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Warner Bros., Sony, Netflix and Amazon are all expected to give the Super Bowl ads a miss this year.

Usher is headlining the Halftime Show this year for the first time, just two days after the release of his new album ‘Coming Home’. He has said he is planning “big surprises” for his performance, which will include skating, “killer choreography”, “major costume change” and “some important guests”.