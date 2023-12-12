These were the most Googled actors of 2023

Google has released a list of the most Googled actors of 2023.

The search engine revealed their annual list of most-searched terms in a number of categories, including the most Googled actors.

At the top of the list was Jeremy Renner. Marvel‘s Hawkeye actor revealed in January this year that he had been in a serious accident, later saying he had broken more than 30 bones in a snow plow accident.

The second-most searched actor this year was Jamie Foxx, who starred in sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone with John Boyega. The actor had a whirlwind year, being hospitalised for a “medical complication” in April, criticised for Anti-Semitic remarks in August, and sued for sexual assault last November.

Danny Masterson landed as the third-most searched actor. The That ’70s Show actor made headlines this year being sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape. See a full list of the most-searched actors below:

Jeremy Renner Jamie Foxx Danny Masterson Matt Rife Pedro Pascal Jonathan Majors Sophie Turner Russell Brand Ke Huy Quan Josh Hutcherson

Renner, Foxx and Masterson also made the list of top ten most-searched people, placing at number two, eight, and nine respectively. NFL player Travis Kelce also made the list at number five, placing third on the most Googled athletes as well. His girlfriend Taylor Swift did not make an appearance.

Instead, Shakira was revealed to be the most-seaerched musician, most likely due to her viral Bizarrap session inspired by her troubled relationship with ex-partner Gerard Piqué.