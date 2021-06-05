A third film in the A Quiet Place franchise has just been pencilled in for a 2023 release date by Paramount.

The currently untitled film, which is being written and directed by Jeff Nichols, won’t be a sequel, instead it’s being billed as a next instalment based on an idea from John Krasinski, according to Deadline.

It comes after Paramount Pictures revealed last November that plans for a third film in the franchise were already in motion.

Nichols, who previously helmed films like Mud and Loving, will be broadening the post-apocalyptic world introduced in the first two movies. Krasinski, who co-wrote and directed the first two films in the horror franchise, is expected to step back and guide the sequel as a producer.

The film is expected to arrive on March 31, 2023.

A Quiet Place Part II landed in US cinemas last week (May 28) and broke the US box office record in the pandemic era for its opening weekend.

Across its first three days in cinemas, the horror sequel starring Emily Blunt generated $48million (£34m) in revenue, making it the biggest three-day haul since the pandemic began.

The film has since posted a first week of $69.1million stateside, which is 3 per cent ahead of the first A Quiet Place at the same point in time. The running total of the two Krasinski-directed movies stands at $432million-plus worldwide.

Arriving in UK cinemas on Friday (June 3), critics have been giving their takes on A Quiet Place Part II, with one calling it “far superior to the first film”.

Meanwhile, The Exorcist filmmaker William Friedkin has praised A Quiet Place Part II.

The director, who also made The French Connection, took to social media last week to share his thoughts on the sequel movie in John Krasinski’s horror universe.

“A QUIET PLACE 2 is a classic horror film,” Friedkin wrote on Twitter. “Cinema is back.”