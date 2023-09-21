This is the best film of the past 25 years, according to fans

The best film of the past 25 years has been voted for by fans – see which one and the Top 10 below.

Review-aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes has marked its 25th anniversary by asking users to submit their top films of the past quarter-century. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has reigned supreme, with movies including Inception clinching the high positions.

At Number One is Nolan’s 2008 film The Dark Knight, followed by his 2014 movie Interstellar and 2010 film Inception.

Another director who has more than one film in the Top 10 is Peter Jackson, with two installments of his The Lord Of The Rings movies landing in the list.

Top 10 – greatest films of the last 25 years:

01. The Dark Knight

02. Interstellar

03. Inception

04. The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

05. Avengers: Endgame

06. The Matrix

07. The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

08. Parasite

09. Everything Everywhere All At Once

10. The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

Dropping just outside the Top 10 is Saving Private Ryan (1998) and Fight Club (1999). Further down the Top 25 list is Inglorious Basterds (2009), Gladiator (2000) and Whiplash (2014), and others.

See the full list here.

Meanwhile, earlier this year NME listed the best films of the year released so far.

Among them are Asteroid City, Pearl, Rye Lane and Tár.

Of Todd Field’s film, Tár, NME wrote: “Easily the year’s most sophisticated, daring drama, Field’s character study brought us one of Cate Blanchett’s greatest ever performances as mercurial conductor Lydia Tár.

“Dipping into a post-MeToo universe, as Tár’s inappropriate behaviour with students is called into question, Field’s film seemed forensically researched – you’ll feel like you studied at a conservatoire by the end. But, like the out-there finale, it’s filled with utterly brilliant weirdness.”