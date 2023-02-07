This is the most pirated movie of 2022

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been revealed as the most pirated film of 2022.

According to data provided by piracy-focused research firm Muso (via Variety), Marvel and DC films were among the most pirated of the year, accounting for 70% of the most illegally streamed and downloaded movies.

No Way Home claimed the top spot, making up 21% of 2022’s film piracy, with The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Adam, Uncharted, Eternals, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, and Encanto not too far behind.

Per the data, the spikes in piracy tended to coincide with a film’s release on digital platforms, enabling people to obtain high-quality versions via streaming or downloads, as opposed to filming the movies on a camera in a cinema. According to a Muso analyst, the latter type of copy “often provides an unsatisfactory viewing experience and can drive frustrated consumers into theatres for a better experience.”

The shortening of theatrical windows also appeared to be a major factor in the amount of piracy, with films like The Batman and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness arriving on streaming services after just 45-50 days of playing in cinemas.

The Batman made up 13% of the year’s piracy, while Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness accounted for 10%.

Despite being the most pirated film of the year, No Way Home didn’t produce as many illegal copies until the end of its cinematic run (90 days before its release on streaming).

Similarly, Top Gun: Maverick – which was the second highest-grossing film of the year behind Avatar: The Way Of Water – accounted for just 8% of 2022’s piracy, due to Tom Cruise’s insistence of a long theatrical run.

