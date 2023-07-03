This new website reviews movies based on how ‘woke’ they are

A new website has launched that reviews movies based on how ‘woke’ they are.

Worth It Or Woke promises “red-pilled movie reviews” and is the brainchild of James Carrick. the idea behind the site is for conservative movie fans to discover whether a new movie can be considered ‘woke’ before deciding to watch.

The site’s mission statement reads: “The Oscars suck. The critics’ scores suck. Guess no more. We’ll let you know if it’s Worth it or Woke.”

Advertisement

Discussing the idea behind the site, Carrick told Rolling Stone: “The disparity between critic and audience scores, as well as relentless accusations of bias by conservative readers, highlights the flaws in the [Rotten Tomatoes] system.

“Mirroring the ‘wokeism’ that increasingly permeates the work of filmmakers, many critics artificially reward activism over quality. Consider that films will no longer be eligible for Academy Awards if they fail to meet race, ethnic, gender, and sexual orientation quotas,” he added.

Carrick rates movies on the site by working out whether their “woke quotient (woketient) is distractingly high, tolerable, or not there at all.”

Of what is considered ‘woke’ to him, he added: “The quality of ultra/radical-progressivism, characterized by the active eschewing of objective truth as well as traditions and societal mores that have been tried and tested for generations in lieu of nonsensical beliefs that defy logic and substantive supportive objective data.”

Elsewhere, earlier this year fans of Gina Carano complained that the actor’s new film is too woke.

Advertisement

The Mandalorian star was fired from the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series after making posts on social media that the company deemed “abhorrent and unacceptable”.