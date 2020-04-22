Thomas M. Wright’s new Joel Edgerton-starring crime thriller, ‘The Unknown Man’ to shoot in South Australia

A new crime thriller written and directed by Thomas M. Wright and starring Joel Edgerton, The Unknown Man, is set to begin shooting in South Australia.

The Unknown Man was one of three feature films announced to receive a share in $8.5million in production funding from Screen Australia earlier this week. The film was originally announced at Berlin’s European Film Market in February this year.

Edgerton will co-produce the film, and star opposite UK actor Sean Harris, a previous castmate from Netflix’s 2019 historical drama The King. See-Saw Films and Anonymous Content are also onboard to produce.

Advertisement

The Unknown Man is Wright’s directorial follow-up to 2018’s Acute Misfortune, and also follows acting roles in Sweet Country and Top of the Lake.

The new film, inspired by true events, follows the nascent friendship of two strangers, Henry and Mark. But what Henry doesn’t know is that Mark is an undercover cop working to convict him for an unsolved murder committed years earlier.

The Unknown Man has secured distribution in Australia from Transmission Films. Shooting sites in South Australia are yet to be confirmed, with dates tentative due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rachel Gardner of See-Saw Films, one of the film’s other producers, said they would be “gearing up to move straight into production on The Unknown Man,” and that they “will be shooting in and around Adelaide, as soon as is practical”.

South Australian MP for Industry and Skills, David Pisoni, was responsible for the announcement of the film’s shoot location.

“Following hot on the heels of Mortal Kombat, the biggest screen production in the state’s history, The Unknown Man further cements South Australia’s reputation as a premier destination for major screen productions,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

“Whilst there is no doubt that the impacts of COVID-19 have created significant challenges for businesses and practitioners in the South Australian screen industry, we are actively investing in the recovery of the sector, looking forward to major projects like this providing a much needed kickstart to screen production activity in the state.”