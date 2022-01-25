Tiffany Haddish addresses DUI arrest: “We’re gonna work it out”

Tiffany Haddish has addressed her recent arrest for allegedly driving under the influence.

The comedian was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Georgia, US on Friday January 14, after police officers responded to a call around 2.30am about a driver who had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel.

An officer saw a vehicle matching the description and stopped the driver, Haddish, who was subsequently arrested for DUI. She was taken to Fayette County Jail, where she posted a $1,666 bond and was released at around 6.30am, according to TMZ.

Speaking about the incident virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Haddish joked about the arrest, referring to her split from rapper Common in November.

“I’ve been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. And God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform,” Haddish said. “I wasn’t expecting it. Was not expecting that at all.

“And now, I got a really great lawyer and we’re gonna work it out. And I gotta get my asking of things to God a little better.”

Haddish also mentioned she’s been grieving the loss of “mentor” Bob Saget and her grandmother, who she described as a “soul mate”.

“She saved my life,” Haddish said on the show. “That’s my heart. She was like my soul mate. That’s been really hard to process all this grief.”

In recent weeks, Haddish has also suffered the loss of her pet dog, and close friend and music producer Carl Craig.

In a post mourning Craig on Instagram (January 10), Haddish wrote: “This one hurts a lot Carl Craig. When I 1st met you we laughed for three hours. That was in 2004 you taught me so much about this business, you protected me, pushed me, Scolded me, advised me, and congratulated me. I love you and I will keep you in my memories and heart R.I.P.”