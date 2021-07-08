Tiffany Haddish says she was “intimidated” by Nicolas Cage on set

Tiffany Haddish has revealed an “inappropriate” reason why she was first intimidated by Nicolas Cage on set.

Haddish stars in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent opposite Cage, who plays himself in the film.

However in an interview with NPR, the Girls Trip actor said that she initially struggled to be around Cage on set.

“Is this a story I should tell? This might be inappropriate,” Haddish began. She then explained that she had experienced a first-time sexual encounter while watching Cage in Face/Off.

“As I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life, I open my eyes, and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes,” she said. “So that was my first ‘big O.'”

Haddish felt inclined to share her story with Cage after she noticed he “was getting irritated” by her behaviour on set.

“I was like, ‘Look, I’m really intimidated by you and I need to tell you something,” she told NPR. “‘Once I tell you this story it’ll be fine.’”

According to Haddish, Cage “laughed super hard” when she told him. He also related her experience to a story in which his first wife, Patricia Arquette, told him she thought she was going to marry Cage when she saw him in a movie.

“I said, yeah, well, I didn’t say that I was going to marry you. Nor let you put your fingers anywhere on me, OK? I’m just letting you know,” said Haddish.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will open in the US on April 22, 2022.

The plot will see Cage working towards a role in a Quentin Tarantino film. However, he then reluctantly accepts a job to attend a Mexican billionaire’s birthday party due to a handsome $1 million fee.

Things take a turn, kidnapping and drug cartels get involved – and Cage must rise to the occasion to save lives.