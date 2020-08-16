Tig Notaro set to replace Chris D’Elia in Netflix’s ‘Army of the Dead’

Chris D’Elia has reportedly been replaced by Tig Notaro in upcoming Netflix film Army of the Dead, following recent allegations made against D’Elia.

The You actor had already been dropped by his talent agency back in June after several women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and misconduct. D’Elia has denied all allegations.

Now Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead will be reshot using CGI to include Notaro in D’Elia’s place, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The film is set in Las Vegas, and follows a group of mercenaries who plot a heist during a zombie outbreak.

Last month (July 24), Netflix also announced that it had pulled the plug on an upcoming prank show starring D’Elia.

Per Deadline, D’Elia had just finalised a deal with the streaming giant to make the show with his best friend and fellow comedian Bryan Callen when the allegations surfaced. The nonscripted series was to focus on the relationship between the two comics and their affinity for pulling high jinks, according to sources familiar with the deal.

D’Elia, 40, denied that he had “knowingly” pursued underage females, emphasising that he’d only engaged in “legal and consensual” relationships.

Advertisement

“I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” D’Elia said in a statement. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

He continued: “That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”