TikTok’s Addison Rae makes acting debut in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for He’s All That, starring TikTok’s Addison Rae.

The film, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 rom-com She’s All That, sees Padgett Sawyer (Addison Rae) accept the challenge to turn the school’s least popular boy Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan) into a prom king.

As shown in the trailer, Kourtney Kardashian will make a cameo in the flick – with the supporting cast including Rachael Leigh Cook from the original She’s All That and Madison Pettis from Disney Channel series Cory In The House.

Advertisement

The original She’s All That starred Freddie Prinze Jr. as Zackary Siler, alongside the late Paul Walker of Fast & Furious fame, Matthew Lillard and Anna Paquin.

Despite a mixed reception from critics, it became a huge box office hit, helping to catapult the song ‘Kiss Me’ by Sixpence None The Richer onto the Billboard Top 10 for 16 straight weeks.

The Netflix remake marks Rae’s major acting debut. Rae gained a following on TikTok through her dancing videos, and, as of last month, had amassed 81 million followers on the platform.

He’s All That is set for release on August 27 on Netflix.

Advertisement

Back in March, Rae shared the video for her debut single ‘Obsessed’. The track was produced by Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin and Ryan McMahon.