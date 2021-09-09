TikTok’s Addison Rae signs multi-film deal with Netflix

Addison Rae has signed a multi-film deal with Netflix following her acting debut in He’s All That.

The TikTok star plays lead character Padgett Sawyer opposite Tanner Buchanan (Cobra Kai) in the gender-swapped remake of She’s All That, which also featured Rachael Leigh Cook from the 1999 original.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress.”

Naketha Mattocks, director of family film at Netflix, said: “Addison Rae’s charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He’s All That and her already passionate fan base.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress.”

The deal will see Rae executive produce projects she’ll specifically star in, although it’s unclear whether these will be within the same genre as He’s All That.

In NME’s two-star review, Nick Levine wrote: “Sadly, despite being stuffed with contemporary references to social media platforms, the rest of this remake is more rote.”

He added: “The overall tone is so listless that even a relatively witty idea, like having Kourtney Kardashian cameo as a social media-obsessed mogul, falls flat.”

He’s All That is available to stream on Netflix.