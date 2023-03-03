Tilda Swinton thinks these are the greatest movies of all time

Tilda Swinton has shared a list of her favourite films of all time.

The actor, known for roles in films We Need To Talk About Kevin and Marvel’s Doctor Strange, revealed her favourite films in a poll for Sight And Sound magazine.

Since 1952, the magazine has asked filmmakers every decade for their lists of the greatest films of all time. As part of the Winter 2022-23 issue, directors like Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson and Barry Jenkins were invited to contribute their favourites.

Swinton, who has directing and producing credits over her career, features a mix of Japanese animation and British classics in her list. You can check out the list below.

1. A Matter Of Life And Death (1946)

2. Vertigo (1958)

3. Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday (1953)

4. To Be Or Not To Be (1942)

5. Walkabout (1971)

6. Journey To Italy (1954)

7. Pickpocket (1959)

8. Jeanne Dielman (1975)

9. My Neighbour Totoro (1988)

10. La Dolce Vita (1960)

The actor’s top pick, A Matter Of Life And Death, is directed by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger. The fantasy romance film is set in England during World War II and stars David Niven, Roger Livesey, Raymond Massey and Kim Hunter. It placed 78th on the overall poll.

Elsewhere, Swinton’s list is pretty expansive – from Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, My Neighbour Totoro from Studio Ghibli, to French film Pickpocket directed by Robert Bresson.

Swinton will next star in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film Asteroid City, alongside Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie and Steve Carell. The romantic comedy drama takes place in a 1950s fictional American desert town during a junior stargazer convention.

Asteroid City is released in cinemas on June 23, 2023.