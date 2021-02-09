Tim Burton hails Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Super Bowl ad

Tim Burton has hailed Timothée Chalamet’s recreation of Edward Scissorhands for a new Super Bowl advert.

The actor stars as Scissorhands’ son Edgar in the new advert from Cadillac, which aired this weekend and promotes the car manufacturer’s hands-free driving technology.

Chalamet’s character of Edgar Scissorhands is seen in the clip struggling with day-to-day activities because of the blades attached to his fingers. When a friend throws a football to him, he bursts it and when he walks into a science lecture, magnets are drawn to his scissors.

The advert also stars Winona Ryder, who appeared as Kim Boggs in Tim Burton’s original 1990 film.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Burton spoke of his love for the recreation, saying: “It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years.

“I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”

In a new interview with Vogue, Chalamet spoke of his love for Burton’s film, and the process of creating the ad.

“I grew up an enormous Tim Burton fan,” he said. “And while the projects I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of have often been grounded in realism and grounded in this universe, I’ve been increasingly — especially as I’ve gotten to know Tim over the past couple of months — drawn to fables and stories that get to the essence of who we are in fantastical fashion.

Chalamet added: “This was a wonderful opportunity to hopefully make the original material relatable to a modern audience without sacrificing the originality of the 1990 version. Instead, we wanted to create a character that didn’t make you blink in terms of a present-day setting but was a total homage to the character Johnny Depp created.”

Meanwhile, Chalamet is reportedly reuniting with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino on his new film.

Horror movie Bones & All is based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis and explores a young woman’s cannibalistic desires. The film’s protagonist, Maren Yearly, will reportedly be played by Waves star Taylor Russell.