Timothée Chalamet got stomach cramps on ‘Wonka’ set after eating “too much chocolate”

Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he ate “too much chocolate” on the set of Wonka, resulting in stomach cramps.

The actor is set to portray a young Willy Wonka in the upcoming musical, which will be released later this year (December 15). The long-awaited film is the third film adaptation to be made of Roald Dahl’s popular children’s book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week (via Variety), Chalamet revealed that he swam in real melted chocolate while filming.

But despite his chocolate and sweetie-induced stomach cramps, the actor called the role “a dream come true”.

He described past interpretations of Willy Wonka as “cynical”, before adding that “this is a Willy that’s full of joy and hope and desire to become the greatest chocolatier.”

The character was first portrayed by Gene Wilder in the 1971 adaptation, and then again by Johnny Depp in 2005’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, directed by Tim Burton.

Elsewhere at CinemaCon, a first-look trailer for Wonka revealed that Hugh Grant will play one of the Oompa-Loompas serving the chocolatier.

In the extended footage, which was shown to exhibitors at the event, the fictional sweet treat developer comes across the Oompa-Loompa (Grant), who is trapped in a glass jar, and later hires him to work in his factory.

The footage also paid homage to Singin’ In the Rain – showing Chalamet singing, dancing and spinning around a light pole while searching for magical recipes. It also provided the audience with a glimpse into Olivia Colman’s character as a Cockney innkeeper and Sally Hawkins as Wonka’s mother.

Although specifics about the film remain sparse, it has been confirmed that Wonka will not feature Charlie, nor other characters who are presented with the opportunity to visit the heavily guarded chocolate factory. Instead, the film will explore the origin story of Willy Wonka, and take place as he is about to launch the world-famous location.

The film is directed by Paul King, who also worked on the 2014 film Paddington.