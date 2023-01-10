Timothée Chalamet sparks nepotism debate after claims he “hasn’t auditioned in over seven years”

Timothée Chalamet has sparked a conversation around Hollywood nepotism after his agent said the actor hasn’t “auditioned for anything” in over seven years.

Last week (January 7), agent Brian Swardstrom denied reports that Chalamet had auditioned for the lead role in Gladiator 2. His response comes after Normal People actor Paul Mescal was said to be in negotiations for the lead role, which sparked unverified claims that Austin Butler, Miles Teller and Chalamet had also auditioned for the part.

In response, Swardstrom wrote on Twitter: “I know one of those actors was shooting a film in the middle east for the past several months – and he hasn’t auditioned for anything in more than seven years.”

While it’s commonplace for actors of a certain level of fame not to audition for roles, some have raised questions about Chalamet’s industry connections. His uncle is director Rodman Flender, while his mother Nicole Flender has acting credits in two feature films.

I know one of these actors was shooting a film in the middle east for the past several months – and he hasn’t auditioned for anything in more than 7 years. — Brian Swardstrom (@brianswardstrom) January 7, 2023

His sister Pauline Chalamet is also an actor, who has starred in The King Of Staten Island and HBO comedy The Sex Lives Of College Girls.

“Hollywood is giving him special treatment,” a Twitter user wrote in response. “Chalamet is a nepo baby but a lot of people don’t know that, but he has a uncle in the industry that open a lot of doors for him.”

The claims of nepotism have been criticised by others. Writer Sam Greisman posted: “Begging people who have no idea how the film and tv industry works to stop talking about it.”

Another wrote: “Timothée Chalamet hasn’t had to audition for anything in over seven years because he’s simply that talented and that in demand, there is no larger conspiracy here and I’m begging some of you to stop talking about this stuff with no knowledge of how the industry actually works.”

You can check out more responses below.

I love Chalamet but this isn’t a flex. With all the talk about nepo babies having privilege, when an actor is established enough, they also get unfair treatment. There’s so much talent out there that’ll never be seen because established actors will always be favoured. https://t.co/31QslPlW8s — Valkyrie (@Libitina_x) January 8, 2023

Begging people who have no idea how the film and tv industry works to stop talking about it. pic.twitter.com/3P3cJdmppe — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) January 9, 2023

Timothée Chalamet hasn’t had to audition for anything in over seven years because he’s simply that talented and that in demand, there is no larger conspiracy here and I’m begging some of you to stop talking about this stuff with no knowledge of how the industry actually works 😭 https://t.co/C1WNPJzkAF — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) January 9, 2023

there are real conversations to be had about white privilege, but timothee chalamet not auditioning for roles rn isn’t it. this is where he is in his career, he’s not the first actor to be in this position, and he won’t be the last. — June (@darkromancejune) January 7, 2023

the fact that black & brown actors with 20+ years careers are still auditioning, but he doesn’t have to bc he is the “it guy” should be brought up in the white privilege discussion. cause he has yet to reach a “every movie I’ve been the lead, has made profits” status. — BADIE (@thedulcebony) January 7, 2023

Chalamet is set to reprise his role of Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Two, alongside Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Dave Bautista. The sequel, which also stars Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, is set to be released on November 3, 2023.

He’s also set to play a young Willy Wonka in upcoming musical fantasy film Wonka, directed by Paul King (Paddington). The film, set to be released in December, also stars Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman and Keegan-Michael Key.