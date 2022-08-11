Timothée Chalamet stars in first trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones & All’

The first teaser trailer for Bones & All – the upcoming upcoming romance-horror directed Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothée Chalamet – has been released.

Chalamet himself shared the 28-second teaser to his Twitter today (August 11). In it, Chalamet (who stars as Lee) and his co-star, Canadian actress Taylor Russell (Maren Yearly), share a tender moment before the action cuts to the pair running frantically through a desert.

The upcoming feature will mark the second time Guadagnino has directed Chalamet, after the pair worked together on the latter’s breakthrough film, Call Me By Your Name, in 2017. Also set to star are Chloë Sevigny, Mark Rylance, André Holland, David Gordon-Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Bones & All is based on the book of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, with its plot centring around a young woman and her cannibalistic tendencies. The film will receive its premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival this September, before it’s released theatrically on November 23.

The screenplay was written by David Kajganich, who worked with Guadagnino on A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.

The film will feature an original score by Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The pair have worked extensively together in the past, co-composing scores for films such as Bird Box, Gone Girl, The Social Network and Pixar’s Soul among many others. Last year, Ross reported the score as being “finished”.