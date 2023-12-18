Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ tops global box office

Timothée Chalamet‘s Wonka has topped the global box office.

The musical prequel directed by Paul King pulled in a whopping $92.6million (£73.1million) over the weekend, topping the box office in 60 of its 77 international markets, according to Screen Daily. Its worldwide total currently stands at $150million (£118.4million).

In the US, it made its debut pulling in $39million (£30.8million) over the weekend to top the box office and enjoyed strong openings in France at $5.1million (£4million) and Australia $4million (£3.2million).

The UK/Ireland leads the international pack with $23.2million (£18.3million) after 10 days, ahead of Mexico with $11.2million (£8.3million). Germany at $6.8million (£5.4million) is just ahead of Spain with $6.4million (£5million) and Japan which in came in at $6.3million (£4.97million).

Chalamet stars as the titular Willy Wonka in the musical prequel, which follows a younger version of the world-famous chocolatier as he attempts start his own shop.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Wonka has charm, heart and eye-popping visuals from start to finish. A scene-stealing Hugh Grant provides the comic highlights as Lofty, a supercilious Oompa Loompa with a grudge against Chalamet’s title character, while the film’s emotional beats come from Willy’s flowering friendship with book-loving orphan Noodle (Calah Lane). Wonka isn’t quite an immaculate confection, but it’s moreish enough to become a future festive favourite. You’ll want to tuck right in.”

Meanwhile, Chalamet crashed Grant’s recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The actor was questioned by a disguised Chalamet wearing a brown leather jacket, a fake moustache, and a Love Actually cap.

“Hey, Hugh, big fan, happy to see you,” said the poorly disguised Chalamet, prompting excited cheers and screams from the studio audience. “Quick question. Big fan, big fan. You’ve worked with some incredible actors in your career… I was just curious, where does Timothée Chalamet rank on that list?”

Playing along, Grant jokingly replied: “I’m assuming this is not part of the show that’s going to be broadcast, so I’ll tell you the truth. To be honest, I didn’t like him. None of us did.”

“I don’t know what it is — it’s something weird about that whole French Timothée Chalamet,” he said, mocking the pronouncing of his co-star’s name. “Je suis français. Do you like me-eh?”