Title for ‘Scream’ reboot confirmed as filming concludes on 2022 film

The title for Kevin Williamson’s Scream reboot has been confirmed as the film concludes production.

With a release date of January 14, 2022 confirmed, the film has been given its title – simply, it’ll be called Scream.

“That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film!” Williamson wrote on Instagram today (November 18).

“Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again.”

He continued: “I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022.”

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the new Scream film’s screenplay has been written by James Vanderbilt (Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not).

Earlier this summer, Courteney Cox confirmed that she will appear in the Scream reboot, reprising her role as reporter Gale Weathers in the new outing of the long-running franchise.

“We can’t imagine Scream without the iconic Gale Weathers and are so incredibly thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to work with Courteney,” the Radio Silence filmmaking group (which consists of Olpin, Gillett alongside Chad Villella and original Scream writer Kevin Williamson) said in a statement.

The first Scream outing was released in 1996. The four films in the franchise, which were all directed by the late Wes Craven, have grossed over $600m (£458m) at the box office.