Tom Cruise doesn’t let anyone run on screen with him

Tom Cruise refuses to let people run on screen with him in movies, it’s been revealed.

The Mission: Impossible actor, who famously conducts his own stunts, is an accomplished runner and as such doesn’t want to share scenes with anyone who can’t keep up with his pace.

That’s according to Annabelle Wallis, who told The Hollywood Reporter while promoting her new film The Silencing that the star once said they wouldn’t be running together on the set of The Mummy (2017). But Wallis actually made him break his own rule.

“He’s on a different level, and, you know, I ticked a box. I got to run on-screen with him, but he told me no at first,” the former Peaky Blinders star said.

She continued: “He said: ‘Nobody runs on-screen [with me],” and I said: ‘But I’m a really good runner.’ So I would time my treadmill so that he’d walk in and see me run. And then he added all these running scenes. So, that was it. It was, like, better than an Oscar. I was so happy!”

Meanwhile, Cruise’s next showing in Mission: Impossible resumed filming of its seventh instalment earlier this month following the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions. However, the production suffered a setback earlier this week after a motorcycle stunt went wrong.

On Tuesday (August 11) a stuntman’s motorbike burst into flames, which caused damage to the £2 million set. The Sun reports that a bike stunt from a ramp was “miscalculated” and the bike caught fire. Thankfully, the stuntman was uninjured.

According to the publication, the stuntman was supposed to land on pillows padded with card, and the bike crashed to the ground a few metres away. “The heat and the friction of the tyres meant that when the bike crashed, the cardboard padding sparked and went up in flames,” a source said. “The smoke was so bad they had to close a nearby RAF airfield.”

“Fortunately, nobody was hurt but it’s a total catastrophe, not to mention extremely expensive for all concerned. Tom is very frustrated. Nobody wants more delays.”