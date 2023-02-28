Tom Cruise “got emotional” in ‘Top Gun’ reunion with Val Kilmer

Tom Cruise has discussed how he “got emotional” in his Top Gun: Maverick reunion with Val Kilmer.

The actor, who reprised his role as Peter “Maverick” Mitchell from the 1986 film Top Gun, appeared in a brief scene with Kilmer in the new film.

Kilmer played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the original film, but only returned for a cameo in the new film after being diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and now speaking with a voice box.

“I just want to say that was pretty emotional. I’ve known Val for decades,” Cruise said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently.

“For him to come back and play that character… he’s such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again. You’re looking at Iceman.”

“I was crying. I got emotional,” Cruise admitted. “He’s such a brilliant actor, and I love his work.”

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is set to become the first civilian to perform space walk in a new film.

Speaking to the BBC, Universal chairwoman Dame Donna Langley revealed that the actor, if all goes to plan, will be blasted into space to film scenes on and outside the International Space Station.

“Tom Cruise is taking us to space. He’s taking the world to space. That’s the plan,” she said.

“We have a great project in development with Tom, that does contemplate him doing just that. Taking a rocket up to the space station and shooting and hopefully being the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the space station.”