Tom Cruise loves doing stunts so much that he ruins takes by grinning

Tom Cruise has shared his love for movie stunts, to such an extent that it often ruins takes.

Cruise is set to return to his role in Mission: Impossible for the seventh film in the series, out later this year.

Discussing the film and more in a new interview on The Graham Norton Show, Cruise revealed that when doing a lot of his own stunts, he gets called back to re-shoot after he can’t hide his excitement and begins smiling on camera.

“The first time of any stunt is nerve wracking but it also exhilarating. I have been told a few times during shooting a stunt to stop smiling,” he said.

Cruise went on to say that he’s broken “a lot of bones” while doing stunts across his career, adding: “I am a very physical actor and I love doing them. I study and train and take a lot of time figuring it all out.”

It was announced this week that the release date of Mission: Impossible 7 was being pushed back once again, this time to 2022.

The film, which was slated for a November 2021 release, will now open on May 27 2022, the same opening date when the first Mission: Impossible film was released in 1996, and also the 2000 sequel.

Mission: Impossible 7 has been filming worldwide for the last year, with initial production in Italy last February postponed due to the early coronavirus outbreak in the country. Since then, the film has shot in the UK and Abu Dhabi.

Back in December, it was reported that Cruise scolded two crew members who were seen standing too close to each other in front of a computer monitor, saying: “If I see you do it again you’re fucking gone.”

Five crew members reportedly quit Mission: Impossible 7 following the incident.