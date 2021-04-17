Tom Cruise has opened up about a daredevil motorcycle stunt he completes in the upcoming new Mission: Impossible film.

Speaking on last night’s (April 16) episode of The Graham Norton Show, Cruise discussed the logistics behind filming a scene in which he revealed he rides a motorcycle off an enormous ramp which overlooks a cliff.

Last year, footage emerged of the ramp in Norway as filming on the seventh instalment of the series got back underway following delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the show, Cruise confirmed the stunt saying: “I ride a motorcycle off that ramp.”

You can see a picture of the ramp here:

He went on to reveal that he spent five weeks in Norway filming the stunt. “I did this particular one eight times, I did it six in one day and two the other day and we spent a good year prepping this thing and figuring [it out]…I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little kid,” he said.

“The first time I did it [was] pretty nerve-wracking, we didn’t know what was going to happen. No matter how much you train or what you do…there’s so many things…that were challenging. It is exhilarating attempting to do it.”

Cruise also went onto reveal that director Christopher McQuarrie has to remind him not to smile during stunts because he is enjoying them so much during filming.

“Where I was flying the helicopter in Fallout, we were doing air-obatics and he was like ‘Tom…you’re smiling, stop smiling!” Cruise revealed.

Meanwhile, the cast of the upcoming Mission: Impossible film have been sharing some fun behind the scenes set pictures and videos in recent days.

Rebecca Ferguson, who plays Isla Faust in the franchise, shared a reunion picture of her with Simon Pegg and Vince Rhames yesterday (April 17). Fergusson captioned the picture “Rollin’ with the homies!”

Earlier in the week (April 16), Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the film series, shared a spoof video of him travelling to set – set to the iconic Mission: Impossible theme music. Fergusson can be seen momentarily in the background of that video whilst Pegg is in make-up. He then bursts out of a trailer in costume and onto the set.

The next Mission: Impossible film, which was slated for a November 2021 release, will now open on May 27 2022 following delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.