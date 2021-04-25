Tom Cruise has seemingly come to the rescue of a stumbling cameraman in the latest dramatic day of Mission: Impossible 7 stunt filming.

The actor stunned locals in a small Yorkshire village last week (April 20) after he arrived by helicopter in Levisham, near Pickering, where he was spotted filming scenes at a local vintage railway station.

On Saturday (April 24), the Mail Online published photos that appear to show Cruise grabbing hold of a cameraman who had slipped from the carriage of a moving train.

Although the cameraman was wearing a harness at the time, Cruise apparently managed to save him from dropping his equipment or sliding any further down the train. The 58-year-old actor was then able to help him find his footing on a steel ledge.

Cruise has also recently opened up about a daredevil motorcycle stunt he completes in the upcoming new Mission: Impossible film.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show on April 16, Cruise discussed the logistics behind filming a scene in which he revealed he rides a motorcycle off an enormous ramp that overlooks a cliff.

“I did this particular one eight times, I did it six in one day and two the other day and we spent a good year prepping this thing and figuring [it out]…I’ve wanted to do it since I was a little kid,” he said.

“The first time I did it [was] pretty nerve-wracking, we didn’t know what was going to happen. No matter how much you train or what you do…there’s so many things…that were challenging. It is exhilarating attempting to do it.”

The next Mission: Impossible film, which was slated for a November 2021 release, will now open on May 27, 2022 following delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.