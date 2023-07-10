Tom Cruise reveals “weirdest” rumour he’s heard about himself

Tom Cruise has debunked the “weirdest” rumour that he’s heard about himself from the film industry.

Across recent years, a rumour has emerged that Cruise is so intense on film sets that he requests that his co-stars don’t look him in the eye.

Speaking to The Times along with his collaborators Christopher McQuarrie and Simon Pegg in new Mission Impossible film Dead Reckoning Part I, Cruise denied the rumour, with Pegg playing down the supposed intensity of his co-star.

Asked to share the “weirdest” rumour he’s heard about himself, Cruise said he was confused by the rumour that people “were not allowed to look me in the eye” during filming.

Pegg added of Cruise: “I’ve been able to hack my way through all the bizarre mythology that surrounds him.

“On one side he’s Tom Cruise – this enigmatic film star everyone wants to know about. And on the other, he’s just a guy. I like being normal with him.”

The seventh instalment in the Mission franchise is out on July 10, with a three-star review from NME saying that “staggering stunts can’t make up for the nonsensical plot”.

It reads: “The problems come when Dead Reckoning tries to be too clever. Production on the film wrapped in 2021, so Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie couldn’t have known how prescient the AI themes would prove to be. Now, as ChatGPT dominates the internet and we all wait anxiously for robots to make us redundant, the film’s setup seems like a masterstroke. But it’s sadly also its downfall.”

Ahead of the release of the film, Cruise has said that he plans to still be making Mission: Impossible films when he’s 80.

“Harrison Ford is a legend; I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him,” Cruise told The Sydney Morning Herald at the film’s Australian premiere, referring to the legendary actor’s role in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. “I hope to keep making Mission: Impossible films until I’m his age.”

It comes after last year the actor said he doesn’t take days off because his career means he’s constantly “living the dream”.