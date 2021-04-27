Tom Cruise reportedly saved co-star’s life from spinning helicopter blade

Tom Cruise reportedly saved his co-star Elisabeth Shue’s life while filming comedy-drama Cocktail in 1987.

Aerial camera operator Bill Bennett ASC recalled the incident in a Facebook group called Crew Stories, according to The Sun.

The story was spotted by writer Mike Timm, who then sent it to Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie and Cruise, who reportedly confirmed it to be true.

“We were filming the scene from a helicopter, where Tom and Elisabeth are riding horses along the beach,” Bennett began in his post.

“After a couple takes, the pilot would land the helicopter on the beach, and Tom and Elisabeth would come over to watch the shot recordings and get notes from the director. The only monitor was at my operating position in the left front seat of the helicopter.”

Bennett said the engine was loud and that the tail rotor at the back of the helicopter is deadly, but invisible when spinning. “If you walk into it, it will kill you instantly,” he said.

He continued: “So, after we had landed for the second or third time, Tom and Elisabeth came over, I opened the side door of the helicopter and they leaned in to watch the shot on the monitor.

“The director gave them a couple notes, and Elisabeth, getting quite excited, took off suddenly, running towards the back of the helicopter.

“Tom is a pilot, rated in both airplanes and helicopters, and instantly saw the danger. He lunged after her, but only was able to grab her legs, tackling her to the ground.”

Cruise then allegedly pointed to the tail rotor and told Shue she could have died after seeming to show “momentary anger”.

“At that point she turned white, and he pulled her back towards the front of the helicopter and they walked away,” Bennett continued.

“All of us in the helicopter, we’re quite shaken up by the close call, but there was nothing to be said. Tom had, in that instant, truly saved her life.”

Tom Cruise also recently rescued a cameraman who slipped from the carriage of a moving train while filming Mission: Impossible 7.