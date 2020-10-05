Tom Cruise has been filming his latest high-wire stunt for Mission: Impossible 7, this time fighting off baddies on top of a speeding train.

The anticipated sequel recently returned to production after delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the actor jumping back into some big stunts.

Cruise’s latest endeavour has seen him atop a vintage train, with fans spotting the star as the film’s shoot in Norway wrapped.

Director Christopher McQuarrie later shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the sequence while thanking colleagues in Norway.

“Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible,” he captioned the picture on Instagram, confirming that production will move to Rome next.

Last month, Mission: Impossible 7 filmed a death-defying motorcycle stunt, with a stuntman – assume to be Cruise – seen riding the vehicle off a giant ramp in the mountains.

The actor performed a similar stunt in the UK the month before, which came after reports of production facing another delay due to a stuntman’s bike exploding.

Cruise later reportedly hired a £500,000 cruise ship for the movie’s cast and crew in order to avoid further delays.

Mission: Impossible 7 will also star Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg and more, and is slated to be released on November 19, 2021 in the US.

Meanwhile, Cruise is set to go into outer space for his next movie alongside Elon Musk in 2021. The actor is also teaming up with NASA for the project, which will be directed by Edge of Tomorrow‘s Doug Liman.