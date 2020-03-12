Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia.

The actor made the announcement on his Instagram this morning (March 12), writing from a Gold Coast, Queensland hospital.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” Hanks wrote.

“What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks and his wife were in Australia for pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic from Warner Bros. Hanks is set to play Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Deadline reports that in a separate statement, Warner Bros said they became “aware that a company member” from the film “tested positive for COVID-19” and are “working closely with Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual”. They did not identify Hanks or Wilson in their statement.