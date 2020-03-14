Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson want your quarantine playlist suggestions

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are calling on fans to contribute to a quarantine playlist as they continue to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hanks made an announcement on the positive tests earlier this week, writing on Instagram from a hospital in Queensland, Australia, where contracted the virus. Offering an update yesterday (March 13), he explained that he and Wilson were currently “in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else”.

Hoping to pass the time, Rita Wilson has now said that she’s putting together a quarantine Spotify playlist – and wants fans’ song suggestions.

“Hi guys! I want to make a Spotify playlist for people self quarantining. Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps?” she wrote on Twitter. “Can you send some song ideas that I can add?”

Wilson went on to also request a title for the playlist, while offering up her own suggestion “Quarantine Choruses”. “This is what one does in quarantine. U think of stuff like this,” she added.

Hi guys!I want to make a @Spotify playlist for people self quarantining.Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps? Can you send some song ideas that I can add?Also, what should we call it?Quarantine Choruses? This is what one does in quarantine.Uthink of stuff like this. — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Naturally, the replies came in thick and fast – ranging from The Police‘s ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’ to Tiffany’s ‘I Think We’re Alone Now.

See a selection of suggestions below.

The Police "Don't stand stand so close to me". — MsMari (@74sanki) March 13, 2020

Dancing with myself – Billy Idol. Who doesn't love a good Billy Idol song! — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Lorraine Bell 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@rainie1410) March 13, 2020

I Want To Break Free – @QueenWillRock — SweetReunion22 (@SweetReunion22) March 13, 2020

It’s Oh So Quiet – Björk — sabs (@sugarcakes808) March 13, 2020

Toxic -Britney Spears

Sicko Mode -Travis Scott

Mask off -Future

No scrubs -TLC

Bye bye bye -NSYNC

Hot n Cold -Katy Perry

Complicated -Avril Lavigne

If I could turn back time -Cher

U can’t touch this -MC Hammer

Stayin’ Alive -Bee gees

In the air tonight -Phil Collins — •aylee• (@monicasgals) March 13, 2020

“Don’t You Forget About Me”

“Time After Time”

“Surrender” (cheap trick)

“Too Much Time on My Hands”

“Ooh Child”

“Here Comes the Sun” — Laura Slobin (@lauraslobin) March 13, 2020

U Can’t Touch This — Erich Bergen (@erichbergen) March 13, 2020

I think we’re alone now by Tiffany — Kevin Salvat (@KevinSalvat) March 13, 2020

Madness – "Our House" — ian molee (@ianfoo) March 13, 2020

Yesterday, Tom Hanks thanked “everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us” as he updated fans on the situation.

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” the actor wrote. “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”