Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson “feel better” two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a new Facebook post, the actor updated fans about their condition as they self-isolate in Australia, reassuring everyone that “this too shall pass”.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we (Rita Wilson) feel better,” Tom wrote. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx”.

Advertisement

Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we (Rita Wilson) feel better. Sheltering in place works like this:… Posted by Tom Hanks on Sunday, March 22, 2020

It comes after Hanks’ sister said last week that the two were “feeling better every day” following their coronavirus diagnosis.

Sandra Hanks Benoiton said that the pair were still feeling “not great” after they were discharged from a hospital in the Australian state of Queensland.

Read more: All the films and TV shows suspended due to coronavirus

Talking to People, Sandra said: “Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover. Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day.”

The other week, Hanks revealed that he and his wife had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Australia, where Hanks was working on his new film, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic.

Advertisement

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote at the time, announcing the diagnosis. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Since their diagnosis, the pair have been discharged from hospital and are now self-isolating in Australia. Hanks and Wilson recently responded to Australian singer-songwriter Amy Shark’s offer of a home to stay in while they self-isolate.

The pair have also called on fans to contribute to a quarantine playlist the two are creating. “Hi guys! I want to make a Spotify playlist for people self quarantining. Something that might relate to isolation, perhaps?” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “Can you send some song ideas that I can add?”

Elsewhere, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse voice actor Jake Johnson has been sending messages of support as Peter Parker to children who are self-isolating during the pandemic.