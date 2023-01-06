Tom Hanks hits back at nepotism critics: “This is a family business”

Tom Hanks has hit back at the widespread criticism of nepotism that has been levelled at Hollywood and other creative industries.

READ MORE: 15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023



The Saving Private Ryan actor has said that acting “is a family business” in an interview with Reuters, which was hosted by The Sun. The Academy Award winner likened his children following him into showbusiness to a generational family-owned plumbing business.

“Look, this is a family business,” Hanks said. “This is what we’ve been doing forever. It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.”

Advertisement

“The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not. That’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end.”

He added: “[It] Doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.”

Last month a Vulture article discussing ‘The Nepotism Babies Of Hollywood’ had many talking about the nepotistic vein of the entertainment world. Many called out the amount of successful people in the music and entertainment industry with famous parents.

However, there was some pushback from those children – chief amongst them, Lily Allen. The singer and daughter of actor Keith Allen took to social media, and in a series of tweets said that she “literally deserve[s] nothing” because of where she came from, and that professionals in other industries who have benefitted from nepotism are the real problem.

Advertisement

Some of Hanks’ children could be said to have benefitted from his stature in Hollywood. Colin Hanks has received praise for his performances in TV series such as Fargo and Mad Men. Another of his sons, Chet, has appeared in films such as Fantastic Four and Larry Crowne (directed by his father).