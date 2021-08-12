Tom Hanks sci-fi film ‘Finch’ to air on Apple TV+ this autumn – see first image

A new sci-film starring Tom Hanks has been confirmed for a November 5, 2021 debut on Apple TV+.

Finch marks the second Hanks movie to be acquired by Apple Original Films following Greyhound (2020). Miguel Sapochnik (Game Of Thrones) has directed the film from an original screenplay by new writer Craig Luck and Ivor Powell.

The official synopsis for the movie reads: “In Finch, a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can.

“As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humour, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.”

It’s not known at this stage if the film will screen beyond Apple TV+.

