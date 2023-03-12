Tom Hanks wins his first Razzie award for ‘Elvis’

The winners of the Golden Raspberry Awards 2023 were announced yesterday (March 11) with Tom Hanks picking up his first ever Razzie for his performance in Elvis.
- READ MORE: Legends only: Tom Hanks’ greatest moments
The Golden Raspberry Awards are an annual celebration of the “worst” in film. Beating out the likes of Pete Davidson, Mod Sun, Evan Williams and Xavier Samuel, Hanks picked up the Razzie for the Worst Supporting Actor for his performance of Colonel Tom Parker in Elvis.
Hanks was also awarded a second Golden Raspberry after winning the Worst Screen Couple category for Elvis “and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)”.
He now joins a rare group of actors with both a Razzie and an Oscar to their name. The list includes Eddie Redmayne, Halle Berry, Jared Leto and Nicole Kidman.
Elsewhere at the ceremony Leto won his second Razzie, picking up the trophy for Worst Actor for his role in Morbius. Blonde won Worst Film and Machine Gun Kelly picked up Worst Director for his work on Good Mourning.
Elsewhere, the Razzies itself won the award for Worst Actress. It comes after the organisation faced criticism for initially nominating 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the category.
Following the backlash, the Razzies removed Armstrong from the public ballot and apologised. Going forward, all nominees must be 18.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Worst Picture
Blonde (WINNER)
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) – Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) – Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) – Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto – Morbius (Winner)
Sylvester Stallone – Samaritan
Worst Actress
The Razzies (WINNER)
Bryce Dallas Howard – Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton – Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario – The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone – The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel
Blonde
365 Days: This Day And The Next 365 Days
Disney’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona – Morbius (WINNER)
Lorraine Bracco – Disney’s Pinocchio
Penélope Cruz – The 355
Fan Bingbing – The 355 and The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino – Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson – Good Mourning
Tom Hanks – Elvis (WINNER)
Xavier Samuel – Blonde
Mod Sun – Good Mourning
Evan Williams – Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker and Mod Sun – Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene – Blonde
Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) – Elvis (WINNER)
Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women – Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels
Worst Director
Judd Apatow – The Bubble
Colson Baker and Mod Sun – Good Mourning (WINNER)
Andrew Dominik – Blonde
Daniel Espinosa – Morbius
Robert Zemeckis – Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde (WINNER)
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
Jurassic World: Dominion
Morbius