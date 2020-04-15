Tom Hardy’s Al Capone film might go straight to streaming

An upcoming biopic of Al Capone starring Tom Hardy as the notorious gangster could see an entirely digital release.

The film, previously titled Fonzo, now retitled Capone, was confirmed in 2018 with Hardy sharing photos from the makeup chair getting into character.

Capone has now been rated “R” for “strong/bloody violence, pervasive language and some sexuality” by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA).

This suggests a release is on the way in the US, as the ratings are assigned close to the premiere date. The film is being released via Vertical Entertainment, a distributor specialising in on-demand and home entertainment releases.

The US release date is yet to be confirmed, and there is no word yet on a UK release. The film also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon and Neal Brennan.

The official synopsis for Capone reads: “The 47-year old Al Capone, after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia, and comes to be haunted by his violent past.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, a number of new films have been released on digital platforms earlier than planned, following shorter or entirely scrapped theatrical windows. Here’s a full list of available titles.

Elsewhere, Tom Hardy has been confirmed to return to BBC CBeebies Bedtime Stories, narrating a week’s worth of stories starting from April 27.

The actor made his first appearance on the series in 2016, and his stories have been requested over 1.07 million times on BBC iPlayer since.