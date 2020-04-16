The first trailer for Capone, the upcoming Al Capone biopic which stars Tom Hardy in the title role, has been released — check out the dramatic clip below.

The movie was first announced back in 2018, with the Mad Max and Peaky Blinders star looking almost unrecognisable after being pictured wearing ageing make-up on set in a behind-the-scenes photo that was shared later that year.

The first trailer for Capone, which is written and directed by the Fantastic Four filmmaker Josh Trank, has now been released, giving glimpses of Hardy in character as “America’s most notorious gangster” living out his final years in Florida.

A plot synopsis for Capone reads: “A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al “Fonzo” Capone (Tom Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore.

“At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone’s mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.”

Capone also stars Kyle MacLachlan, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon and Neal Brennan.

Will be on streaming! Planned as theatrical, but hopefully will be on the big screen later this year! — Josh Trank (@joshuatrank) April 15, 2020

Director Trank confirmed last night (April 15) that Capone will initially be released on streaming and video-on-demand services from May 12, with hopes that a full theatrical release can follow in the summer if and when the coronavirus crisis eases.

Yesterday it was confirmed that Hardy will front CBeebies’ Bedtime Stories for a whole week. His storytelling stint, his first on the children’s TV channel since 2017, will begin on April 27.