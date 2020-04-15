Tom Hardy will be returning to narrate five bedtime stories on CBeebies, it has been confirmed.

The Mad Max actor first took part in 2016, and his stories have since been requested over 1.07 million times on iPlayer.

“Hello. I’m Tom. Sometimes, on a day like this, I feel strong and happy,” Hardy’s first story confirming his return began, according to the BBC. “But, on other days, I just need somebody to give me a hug. Tonight’s bedtime story is all about a little cactus called Felipe, who just wants a hug too.”

A source reportedly told The Sun that the actor was keen to help out during times of self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tom was eager to help families in isolation and felt this might give parents a break,” the source said. “CBeebies were obviously delighted, they know he is a big hit. Especially with mums.”

The first story Tom Hardy will be reading is Hug Me by Simona Ciraolo. The series will also include Under The Same Sky by Robert Vescio and Nicky Johnston, There’s a Tiger in the Garden by Lizzy Stewart, Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton and The Problem With Problems by Rachel Rooney and Zehra Hicks.

The story readings will be filmed in Hardy’s garden at home to encourage social distancing. The episodes will air daily from Monday April 27 to Friday May 1.

Other celebrities who have taken part in the CBeebies Bedtime Stories series include Robbie Williams, Jodie Whittaker, Ewan McGregor, George Ezra, Anne-Marie Duff.