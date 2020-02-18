News Film News

Tom Holland announces break from Instagram with bizarre third-person explanation

"I've started to focus on Tom and the future of what Tom is gonna be"

Ella Kemp
Tom Holland
(Credit: Getty)

Tom Holland has said he will be taking a break from Instagram to focus on himself away from social media.

The Spider-Man actor told E! News, “I don’t have Instagram right now, I just had to get away from it and take a break.

“It was taking over my life, and I was becoming obsessed by it,” said Holland. “Like, ‘How many likes did I get?’ and ‘What did people say about my picture?’ and who’s doing this and who’s doing that. I found myself focusing more on my Instagram life than I was on my real life.”

Advertisement

He continued: “And now that I’ve taken a step back and I’ve started to focus on Tom and the future of what Tom is gonna be, I have – I’m talking about myself in the third person, I sound like such a dick, but you know what I mean. I’m just working on myself, and I feel really great for it.”

The actor’s next project is a big-screen take on video game Uncharted, which has been in development hell for years but seems on its way now.

Elsewhere, Holland is one of the two lead characters in Pixar’s upcoming new film Onward, which focuses on two troll brothers (the other played by Chris Pratt) embarking on a philosophical journey to reconnect with their father.

Onward is released in cinemas on 6 March 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners

See which artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Queen play 1985 Live Aid setlist “for first time in history” for Fire Fight Australia

For Fire Fight Australia at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Watch k.d. lang sing ‘Hallelujah’ at Fire Fight Australia

One emotional moment of many at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium
Music News Karen Gwee -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.