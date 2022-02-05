Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield on his ‘Spider-Man’ casting

Tom Holland has revealed that he regrets not getting previous Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield’s blessing before he took over the role.

Holland made his debut as the superhero in 2015’s Captain America: Civil War and has since played the character in five subsequent films. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter on his latest outing as the character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland explains his regret at the situation.

“Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called [Garfield] when I took over as Spider-Man. Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would’ve been heartbroken. So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity.”

Garfield reprised his role as the web-slinging super hero for the first time since 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in No Way Home, where he teamed-up with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire’s versions of the Marvel character in order to save the multiverse. Further sequels and spin-offs to The Amazing Spider-Man 2 were planned, but were subsequently cancelled due to conflicts between Sony Pictures, Garfield and director Marc Webb.

Holland continued in the interview: “It was not only an opportunity for him to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we realiae we could share this thing. The look on his face when he saves Zendaya [MJ] is totally genuine, and I’m really proud of him.”

Garfield recently revealed that he only told three people in advance about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years, and it felt great,” Garfield told The Ellen DeGeneres Show, adding that only three people in his life besides his agent knew that he was filming.

“My dad, my brother, and my mother just kind of us. It was fun to keep it a secret,” Garfield added. “It felt like I was organising a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it.”

In other news, it was announced last month that Spider-Man: No Way Home had become the sixth highest grossing film of all time at the box office.

As Deadline has reported, the Holland-starring film, which sat in eighth in the all-time list until recently, has now overtaken Jurassic World ($1.67bn) and The Lion King ($1.662bn), with a current taking of $970.1m at the international box office.